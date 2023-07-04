Uganda: Museveni Clears Gen Kayihura for Retirement

President Museveni has finally cleared former Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura for retirement from active service of the army.

"H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander in chief of the Uganda People's Defence Fores has approved the retirement of 110 officers and senior officers from the UPDF," army spokesperson, Brig Felix Kuayigye said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

The development means the charges against Gen Kayihura in the army court have been dropped and is among the 11 generals to retire from the army next month.

Charges

Kayihura, 67 was charged with failure to protect war material by issuing arms to unauthorised persons including Boda Boda 2010 members led by Abdallah Kitatta between 2010 and 2018 were slapped against Kayihura.

The army also accused him of aiding and abetting the kidnapping, repatriating Rwandan exiles and refugees and Ugandan citizens to Rwanda between 2012 and 2016, charges he denied.

The charges are still ongoing in court but it remains to be seen what happens between now and the time of the official retirement.

The charges were slapped against him three months after being dropped as Inspector General of Police.

Pardon

During the previous 2021 general election campaigns, the NRM leaders in Kisoro district asked President Museveni to pardon their son, Gen Kayihura so he could be redeployed.

The president said he would work on the request.

Recently, the First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba pleaded with President Museveni to pardon Gen Kayihura and "rehabilitate him".

The pardon has come in time as the NR bush war general is among those set to retire from active service of the UPDF in August.

Others to retire in this batch include Maj Gen Sam Wasswa Mutesasira, Maj Gen Arocha Joseph, Brig Steven Oluka and Brig Augustine Atwooki among others.