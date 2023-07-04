Africa: Morocco U23 Coach Emphasizes Sharpness in Semi-Final Showdown

In a highly anticipated match-up, hosts Morocco will rely on their home support as they prepare to face Mali in the second semifinal clash of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 on Tuesday night.

Coach Issame Charai's team seeks to extend their unbeaten streak to four consecutive matches as they go head-to-head against the formidable Mali side at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Acknowledging the challenge ahead, Charai stressed the importance of precision in front of goal from the very beginning of the match, leaving no room for their opponents to capitalize. Speaking during a pre-match press conference, the coach expressed the need for a focused and disciplined approach.

"While it won't be an easy game, we must be sharp in front of goal and deny our opponents any opportunity," Charai emphasized.

Although Morocco appears to be the favorites on paper, having won all three of their group matches, knockout matches are known for their unpredictability. Charai, who was also recognized as the best manager in the group stage, remains cautious but confident in his team's ability to maintain their concentration and secure victory.

"Our squad of 23 players is capable of starting tomorrow's match. We witnessed some exceptional performances in our previous game against Congo, and some of those players will earn their place in the starting lineup," Charai revealed about his team's selection process.

To reach the knockout stage, Morocco triumphed over Guinea with a 2-1 victory and displayed dominance with a resounding 5-1 win against Ghana in their second match.

They concluded the group stages with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Congo Brazzaville in a match played last Saturday.

Leading the charge in Morocco's pursuit of goals is Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, who has already scored three times in the tournament. Ezzalzouli will spearhead the goal hunt against a resilient Mali side that has netted six goals while conceding only two.

Yanis Begraoui, a prominent striker within the Moroccan squad, expressed the team's determination to emerge victorious against Mali, emphasizing their desire to avoid a classification match.

"After recovering well from our last game, our ultimate goal is to secure a win and qualify for the Olympic Games on Tuesday, rather than being relegated to a classification match. The latter scenario would only add additional pressure," stated Begraoui, highlighting their ambition to progress in the tournament.

As the stage is set for the thrilling semifinal encounter, Coach Charai and his team are prepared to showcase their prowess in front of the home crowd, aiming to seize victory and advance towards their Olympic aspirations.