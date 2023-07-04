Africa: Egypt U23 Coach Micale Aims to Convert Pressure Into Success

Defending champions Egypt are set to face Guinea on Tuesday in the highly anticipated semi-final match of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

With expectations running high, Egyptian head coach Mario Rogerio Reis Micale acknowledged the pressure his team is under but expressed confidence in their ability to thrive in such circumstances.

"We shall turn this pressure into success," declared Micale during a pre-match press conference held at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier.

Egypt advanced to the semifinals after commencing their Group B campaign with a goalless draw against Niger, followed by a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mali. Micale's team concluded the group stage with a commanding 2-0 triumph against Gabon.

Recognizing the strength of their upcoming opponents, Micale emphasized Guinea's formidable reputation and anticipated a tough encounter. Nevertheless, he lauded the effort his team has put in to reach this stage, highlighting their aim to secure Olympic qualification and defend their title.

Moreover, Micale called upon the unwavering spirit of the Egyptian people, emphasizing the importance of support from both the local crowd in Morocco and fans across Egypt.

"While we have thoroughly analyzed the Guinea team, we also rely on the backing of Moroccans and Egyptians," explained Micale, underscoring the collective spirit needed to face the challenges ahead.

Acknowledging the weight of Egypt's rich football history, Micale acknowledged the inherent pressure on his players to perform. "When our players step onto the pitch, they carry the responsibility of ensuring Egypt's victory," he affirmed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While Micale expressed confidence in the readiness of any player selected for the task, he also highlighted the impact of the four players who were recognized among the best 11 after the group stage.

These outstanding individuals include goalkeeper Hamza Hussein, Hossam Abdelsalam, Osama Abdelhady, and captain Ibrahim Mohamed Adel.

Speaking on behalf of the team, inspirational captain Ibrahim Mohamed Adel acknowledged their slow start in the tournament, resulting in a goalless draw against Niger. N

evertheless, he expressed gratitude for reaching the semifinals and highlighted the players' determination to exert maximum effort in the upcoming match against Guinea.

Adel also drew motivation from the recognition of four Egyptian players in the prestigious best 11, emphasizing their commitment to securing Olympic qualification and retaining the coveted title.

As Egypt gears up for the crucial semifinal clash, Coach Micale and his team remain steadfast in their pursuit of success, aiming to thrive under the weight of expectations and make their country proud.