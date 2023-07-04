Rwanda: Republican Guard Crowned 2023 Liberation Cup Champions

Republican Guard (RG) Unit FC on Monday, July 3, beat 10-man Task Forces (TF) Division 1-0 in a tightly-contested final held at Kigali Pele Stadium to win the inaugural RDF football Liberation trophy.

Both teams had key chances that could have result in goals in the first half of the feisty finale which attracted close to 5,000 spectators but their defense and goalkeeper made crucial saves to keep their teams in the game until star striker Corporal Theoneste Bizimana score the lone goal that proved to be the match winner as RG held on to clinch the title.

Task Force tried to create a lot of dangerous chances, especially in the second half, in an attempt to equalize but RG's backline looked very solid in defense. They, however, almost conceded an equalizer inside the first 15 minutes of the second half only to clear the ball off the goal line.

TF's title hopes suffered a major blow after midfielder Thadeo Byamungu was shown a straight red card in the 86th minute for an offensive challenge to an RG player. RG held on to win the match and were crowned champions.

The team added the title to their trophy cabinet whose shelves also carry the 2022-2023 RDF Inter Force Competition title that they won in January.

On the other side, Rwanda Military Academy - Gako were crowned the champions in both basketball and volleyball after beating SOF and Air Forces in the finals respectively.

Minister of Defense Juvenal Marizamunda, Minister of Sports Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, Senior Defence and Security Advisor to President General James Kabarebe and newly-elected president of the local football governing body (Ferwafa) Alphonse Munyatwali were among guests who graced the closing ceremony of the inter-forces liberation tournament.

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) announced the first ever Liberation Cup tournament on April 26, as part of Rwanda's celebration of the 29th Liberation Day.

After a successful 2022/2023 Inter Force Competition that was concluded in January, former RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Jean-Bosco Kazura instructed the organisation of a Liberation Cup Tournament.

The tournament aims at boosting force morale and cohesion within RDF Units as well as to celebrate the Liberation Day.

The Liberation Cup tournament also enhances social interaction with the civilian population.

Other Winners

Valleyball:

1. RMA-Gako

2. Special Operation Forces

3. Republican Guard

Basketball

1. RMA-Gako

2. Air force

3. General Headquarters

Football

1.Republican Guard

2. Task Forces

3. BMTC- Nasho

Final

Republican Guard 1-0 Task Force