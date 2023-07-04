Rwanda: Healing Through Remembrance - King Faisal Hospital Visits Museum for the Campaign Against Genocide

King Faisal Hospital Rwanda (KFH) staff embarked on a meaningful visit to the Museum for the Campaign against Genocide, located at the Parliament of Rwanda, on the 23rd of June 2023, in a continued effort to honor the memory of innocent lives lost during the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994. The visit followed a similar activity to the Murambi Genocide Memorial site (Southern Province) in May, reaffirming the hospital's commitment to remembering Rwanda's painful past while striving for a brighter future.

The two activities were designed to deepen the staff's understanding of the political events that precipitated the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994 while paying homage to the brave liberators who brought peace to the nation. The visit to the museum aimed to provide insight into the pivotal role played by the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) in ending the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Accompanied by the management team and staff, the delegation had the opportunity to explore the Museum's exhibits, which chronicle the tragic history of the Genocide against the Tutsi and the journey of Rwanda's transformation. As they walked through the museum's exhibits, the staff members were confronted with haunting images and stories that conveyed the magnitude of the tragedy. However, amidst the sorrow, they found inspiration in the resilience and strength of the Rwandan people. The visit also deepened their understanding of the historical events that unfolded and reaffirmed their commitment to providing exceptional healthcare, healing, and fostering unity within their community.

Frédéric Ngirabacu, the hospital's Deputy CEO, acknowledged the incredible efforts undertaken by the RPF in bringing an end to the Genocide against the Tutsi. He expressed the importance of the visit, stating, "The Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda was stopped by courageous young people who sacrificed their lives and rescued their brothers and sisters suffering at the hands of the perpetrators. This visit was in a quest to educate and inform the young generation among our colleagues on how the genocide was carried out and how the liberators exhibited courage. It also shows them that the peaceful and developing country we live in today resulted from people who sacrificed themselves for a better Rwanda by putting the country back on the right track".

Ngirabacu further delivered an impassioned liberation message by emphasizing, "The excellent country, leadership, development, and peace were not a miracle, but some people did what it took to have Rwanda where it is today." He highlighted the Rwandan people's responsibility in shaping the future, reiterating His Excellency President Paul Kagame's words, "The Rwanda we live in will be built and shaped by us." He also called for collective action, urging, "We have to emulate those who liberated the country from the Genocide against the Tutsi and liberate our country from poverty and underdevelopment." The powerful message resonated with the staff members, reinforcing their commitment to driving positive change in Rwanda.

The Museum for the Campaign against Genocide serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating consequences of hate and division while showcasing the Rwandan people's resilience, unity, and progress. KFH's visit served as a poignant testament to the resilience and progress of the nation. As the delegation left the museum, they carried with them a renewed sense of purpose, vowing to honor the memory of the past by advancing the medical field and delivering high-quality healthcare to all Rwandans. As Rwanda continues to march forward, embracing its past while shaping its future, institutions like KFH stand as pillars of hope, reminding us of the remarkable power of the human spirit and perseverance.

King Faisal Hospital Rwanda remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the campaign against genocide, standing as a beacon of hope and healing in the country's ongoing transformation journey.