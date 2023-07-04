Kenya: Will World Record Holder Chepkoech Reclaim World Title at Budapest?

Nairobi — With four days to the national trials for the World Championships, one lady who will be hoping to make the final team to Budapest is Beatrice Chepkoech.

The world record holder for the women's 3000m steeplechase will be expected to be in contention during the trials, slated for Friday and Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The 2019 world champion warmed up for an assault on home soil when she clocked a meet record of 9:05.98 to win the women's 3000m steeplechase in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday night.

She beat the tape ahead of Ethiopia's Sembo Alamayew (9:06.82) and Olympic champion Peruth Jemutai (9:11.91) of Uganda who finished second and third respectively.

Afterwards, the 31-year-old was over the moon about her triumph, speaking of its significance as she seeks to reclaim the world title in the Hungarian capital.

"I am really happy about today's race; I feel so good tonight. This is my first time in Lausanne and I really loved running here. The atmosphere was amazing. The goal is to now go to Budapest and do the best that I can," Chepkoech said.

It has been a year of renaissance for Chepkoech after a considerable struggle with injuries and subpar performances in the water-and-barrier race, including at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and last year's World Championships in Oregon, United States.

She failed to make it to the finals of the women's 3000m steeplechase in Oregon after a 12th place finish in the heats, following on from the Olympics where she finished seventh in the same race.

In 2023, Chepkoech has thus far notched at the Kip Keino Classic (1st), Port Gentil 10km race (1st), 2nd and 6th Athletics Kenya Track and Field Weekend Meeting (1st).

Last weekend, at the National Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, she clocked 15:01.78 to finish second in the women's 5000m, behind Commonwealth Games champion -- and namesake -- Beatrice Chebet.

Nonetheless, Chepkoech will be aware of the competition that awaits her on Friday as she comes up against younger athletes who have equally proven to be worth their salt.

Newly-crowned national champion Pamela Kosgei will be hoping to continue following in the footsteps of her older sister, Brigid, who is the world record holder for the women's marathon.

The world cross country junior bronze medalist clocked 9:35.25 to clinch the national crown for the women's 3000m steeplechase and will be keen on extending her winning streak at the national trials.

Also in the mix is the Commonwealth Games champion Jackline Chepkoech, who also won the World Under 20 title in 2021 in Nairobi before handing over the crown to Faith Cherotich who timed 9:16.14 to emerge victorious last year in Cali, Colombia.

Cherotich has had an impressive start to life at the senior level, finishing third and second at the Doha Diamond League and the Kip Keino Classic respectively, both in May this year.

Her last appearance for the country at an international competition was in February at the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia where she finished fourth in the junior women's race.

Also hoping to grab the two automatic slots on offer include Fancy Cherono -- who finished fourth at the 2019 World Championships in Doha -- the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Purity Kirui, Africa 3000m steeplechase bronze medalist Caren Chebet and Diana Chepkemoi.