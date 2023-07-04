Malawi: Govt Contracts 13 Companies to Supply Fertilizer in 2023-2024

Government has awarded contracts to 13 companies to supplies fertilizer under the 2023-2024 Affordable Input Programme (AIP), the Minister of Agriculture Sam Dalitso Kawale has disclosed.

Kawale told Nyasa Times on Monday morning that the 13 companies will supply 149,164 metric tons of NPK and Urea fertilizer through the Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM).

"A few months ago, our President directed that all fertilizer procurements for the 2023 season should be done by end of June. Your Ministry of Agriculture wishes to inform you that it has awarded contracts to Optichem (2000) Limited, ETG Inputs Ltd, Farmers World, Afriventures Blantyre Limited, Mediterranean Fertilizers DMCC, Malawi Fertilizer Company, Saeed Investments, Chipala Investments, Sealand Investments Ltd, Midima Holdings Ltd, Chipiku Stores, Zathu Trading and Paramount Holdings Limited," he said.

The minister stated that between these companies, about 80, 000MT of fertilizer is already in the country, which is 53 percent of what Malawi needs.

He said the balance will be in the country before the launch of the program.

"Procurement of transportation services is at advanced stage. Award of contracts to successful transporters is expected to be given by 31st July, 2023. The procurement of seeds and female goats for the programme will be advertised in widely circulated newspapers in a week starting from 2nd July 2023," said Kawale.

The minister further disclosed that smallholder farmers will access all farm inputs before the first planting rains.

Kawale expressed his ministry's commitment to 'frequently give updates on the progress made in the implementation of the programme'.

"The smallholder farmers are requested to prepare their gardens in preparation for 2023/2024 growing season.

"The ministry is committed to continuously improve all the processes involved in accessing farm inputs as well as do things in a timely manner and ensure effectiveness, efficiency and productivity," said the minister.