Somalia Refugees in Yemen Struggle in Harsh Conditions

4 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Aden, Yemen — Somali refugees, who fled the war at home and sought refuge in Yemen, are struggling to survive under very difficult conditions, Anadolu Agency reports.

These refugees lack access to clean water, toilets and proper shelter in the Al-Ajlaniya Refugee Camp in Yemen's Hadhramaut Governorate.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with Al-Shabaab fighting the government and the African Union mission in the country since 2007.

The Al-Shabaab and the Daesh terrorist groups continue to threaten the safety of Somalis.

