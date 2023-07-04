Zimbabwe: Epworth Vendor in Court for Rape

A 52- year old Epworth vendor who made headlines over the weekend after he was nabbed raping a minor in Harare's Glen Norah suburb was Monday hauled before magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

Peter Sithole of Overspill took advantage of the absence of elders to rape the girl in her grandmother's bedroom.

According to court papers, on July 1 at around 1100 hours Sithole was selling insecticide when the complainant called him and asked for the price.

Sithole asked for vaseline from the victim who then went to collect it from her grandmother's bedroom.

It is alleged that he then followed her into the bedroom where he lifted the complainant and raped her once without protection.

The house helper entered the room and caught Sithole red handed before alerting neighbours.

Sithole was bashed by a mob before police arrived and arrested him.

The complainant was sent to hospital for medical examination.