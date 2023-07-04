Uganda: Why Uganda, U.S. Still Need Each Other

opinion

In 1776 a nation was born whose stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight thus the land of the free and home of the brave marks 247 years of its independence from Great Britain on 4TH of July.

The new Nation supported many African colonies to gain independence from European colonial masters, Uganda was among those nations.

The New Nation that had grown socially and economically, whose social life style become "AMERICAN DREAM" to millions of people across the World, therefore established a foreign policy to share its glory with the rest of the World, Uganda was not an exceptional in those statistics wherefore;

60 years ago the Most Powerful and Developed Nation on the Universe the United States of American started bilateral relationship with Uganda. As it marks 247 years of Independence dubbed has the 4th July;

Ugandan government and communities need the U.S healthy bilateral relationships more than never before;

For example, Donald Kasagga a resident of Ggaba (not real names) got infected of HIV/AIDS 10 years ago it all started when he was in and out of nearby Clinics, however was not getting any better until his Sister a Field epidemiology trainee of USAID advised him to do an HIV/AIDS Test at aids information center a credible organization in HIV/AIDs Testing None government Organization a beneficiary of the Civil Society Organization Fund under the U.S Presidents Emergency Fund.

Unfortunately Donald tested HIV/AIDS Positive results, all was not lost for this Young Resourceful Man, started on ART program of PEPFAR where he got free ARV's which are provided at free cost from AIC because of United Stated Government generosity and commitments towards the Fight against HIV, If it was not U.S Support to health Sector Donald would be dead by now leaving 5 Orphans would miss have missed Nutritious diet, Quality Education and other Basic needs that Father Provides. Donald is just a statistic of the thousands of Ugandans benefiting from US Health Sector Support.

Nankya Mahat a mother of 4 Children in Bukomansimbi District almost lost her life due Malaria which was tested rapid diagnostic tests among the 1.25 Million that was distributed country wide but she was able to access medical services in a US Government Health-supported health facility that received part of the 1.32+ million doses of Malaria medication;

After her recovery, Nankya got free insecticide-treated bed nets for children and herself that were among the 1.3 Million that had been distributed with total support from United States Support Uganda's fight against Malaria. NANKYA's husband a Bodaboda rider was able to save treatment resources for other basic needs.

Uganda was among the least affected Countries by COVID-19 due to United States technical and financial support in data management, risk communication, health worker training, Human Resource support, supply chain strengthening and Cold storage capacity. The United States donated to Uganda 18,190,420 COVID-19 vaccine at free cost does by the end of 2022.

The US government has been at center front of Combatting Outbreaks in 2012 through CDC it set up National Public Health Emergency Operations Centers to coordinate the Response to disease outbreaks and supported 34 Ugandan laboratories to attain International accreditation.

Owinyi Hakim the Founder of Big deal Dialogue in Northern Uganda is a Mandela Washington Fellow 2021 has been able to pursuit a meaningful life in a world where it made sense for everyone to be hopeless after LRA War.

Like many other younger Ugandans participated USA exchange program, it was a dream come true for many young people out there. Owiny starlet "for me participating in Mandela Washington Fellowship in 2021 it was partly a great fulfillment, I wish for every young African community leader to experience."

The US Government's Mandela Washington Fellowship experience in a mantra phrase, Continuous learning, Exposure and Networking.

The USA exchange programs like Mandela Washington Fellowship offer young leaders opportunity for continuous learning that enables them to explore different leadership techniques and tools they can adopt to effect change in their Communities.

Peter Okware another Ugandan from Eastern region has also benefited from the Bilateral relation between Uganda and US stated "Mandela Washington Fellowship transformed my life in a way that I had so many ideas that were still in abstract format but through the Focus project Tool Kit, it enabled me to rearrange my ideas and that gave birth its broadcasting channel.

Okware now owns a Teachers Development Centre currently has over 1500 teachers have been trained at the center since 2022.

US Capacity building and exchange programs have built self-resilience that Peter has improved his networking skills and currently without any external funding is able to run Teachers In Need-TIN activities.

U.S. assistance particularly Feed the Future program is Increasing Household Incomes and Improving Quality of Life.

Feed the Future seeks to improve the Country's agricultural production and food security, so Ugandans can both feed themselves and market their goods regionally and internationally.

197,000 low income Ugandans are supported by USAID a development of United States government among the 13 agencies but importantly US offers USD 1 billion totally to 316 Trillion Ugandan shillings to promote economic growth, strengthen security, democratic values, and improve the health and Education sectors.

It's evident and crystal clear that for Ugandan communities to keep living a healthier, learning better, earning income because of the diplomatic bilateral relationships between the United States of America and Uganda.

Uganda should never jeopardize its relationship with the U.S government especially now at its take off point to a middle income earning status.

Uganda needs the United States more than the past 60 years to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and Vision 2040; As Ugandans who have benefited from the United States government programs, we join the US Ambassador and people of United States at 247 years of independence to celebrate the 4th July.

ROBERT KIGONGO is a sustainable development catalyst.