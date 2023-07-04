Uganda: Museveni to Visit Engola Home, Campaign for NRM Candidate in Oyam North Today

The National Resistance Movement(NRM) national chairman, President Museveni is expected to campaign for the ruling party's flagbearer Samuel Okello Engola in the Oyam North by-election today.

The by-election is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 6 this week. NRM Secretary-General Richard Todwong confirmed President Museveni's visit to Oyam.

He stated that the President will first pay his respects to the late Minister of State for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations, Col. (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo, at his home. He was shot dead by his bodyguard on May 2, 2023.

The first rally will take place at Otwal Primary School in Otwal Sub County, followed by the second rally at Tegonyi Primary School in Iceme Sub County in the afternoon.

Todwong also highlighted that the President will address household income and poverty eradication issues.

"Poverty remains the main hindrance to community progress. We believe that the President's message of wealth creation, which has been successfully preached and adopted in other areas, can also be applied here," he said.

He urged the population to welcome the head of state, emphasising that apart from seeking votes for the NRM candidate, the President is expected to provide an account of the first two years of his five-year term.

"He (President Museveni) came here during the general campaigns when he was looking for votes, and he now returns when he is in his midterm. The NRM promised a lot of things, and I am sure he will evaluate how the government has performed in the constituency and what needs to be improved," Todwong said.

The Director of Communication of NRM, Emmanuel Dombo, emphasised the importance of maintaining the peace in the area during the campaigns.

"The people here have been respectful to each other. I call upon everyone joining us to maintain order,"Dombo said.

The Party Chairman's visit to Oyam North County follows a 13-day vigorous campaign.