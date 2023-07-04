Uganda: Mun G , Sheebah Leave a Mark On Roast and Rhyme

"I came to have fun." These were among the first words uttered by Mun G soon after he got on stage at Swangz

Avenue and Bell Lager's Roast and Rhyme Nyam on the Nile Edition held at Source of the Nile Gardens - Nile Park in Jinja over the weekend.

The rapper took guests on a journey through his biggest hits alongside the formidable Double Black band.

Seated on a stool for part of the performance, he opened his set with Speaking in Tongues before going on to deliver Follow My Rules, Sala Puleesa, Ebintu, Igwe (Weyayu) and others.

His performance of Kankunganye - a collaboration with the late Mose Radio and Weasel - was a crowd favourite - with guests raising their Bell Lager paper cups as they sang along to Mowzey Radio's verses.

He wasn't alone in owning the stage as Sheebah Karungi - the headline act - brought a great vibe and powerful stage presence to the show. For almost an hour, she performed most of her hits and switched it up with a reggae version of Nakyuka with D Maestro Band.

Besides the two main acts, Elijah Kitaka immersed the guests into some of the songs off his recently-released EP - Bedroom Essentials - before inviting fellow Swangz Avenue label-mate Zagazillions.

There were also performances from Kohen Jaycee, Double Black band and DJ Ali Breezy.

The event sponsors - Bell Lager - coupled the amazing music with a dope experience under its Chief Enjoyments Officer (CEO) vibes that delivered a series of games for crews to indulge in.