Uganda: KCCA to Deploy New Military Skilled Enforcement Officers in Kampala

In order to prioritise citizen-centered service delivery, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) plans to deploy new military-trained enforcement officers to strengthen the capital city's smart city program.

According to the city authority, 72 new city law enforcement officers have completed training at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwazi and are set to be deployed in the city to foster a disciplined workforce dedicated to improving the welfare of Kampala's residents.

The Executive Director of KCCA Dorothy Kisaka said that an extensive and comprehensive training program was implemented to instill discipline, professionalism and a customer-centric approach among the enforcement officers.

During the pass out ceremony on Thursday, Kisaka emphasised the importance of considering citizens as their bosses and encouraged the officers to promote trade order in order to increase revenue collection to support the development of Kampala's infrastructure.

"The training program is in perfect alignment with KCCA's vision of transforming Kampala into a smart city, focusing on technology , infrastructure and the people wellbeing," she said.

She revealed that this inaugural course comprised a total of 72 enforcement officers who underwent rigorous training in a wide range of subjects, including critical thinking, geopolitics, financial literacy, patriotism, politics, history and revolutionary work methods.

Additionally, the participants received lessons in restraint, intelligence gathering and self-defense tactics to further enhance their skill set.

At the same event, NALI Director Brig Charles Kisembo praised the officers for their fortitude and emphasised the importance of ideological transformation and leadership development.

He also acknowledged the collaborative efforts between the police, Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF) and academia, highlighting the collective commitment to equipping the officers with the necessary skills.

In addition, Grace Akullo, the Director of Administration and Human Resources at KCCA, acknowledged the positive changes observed, emphasising the importance of translating acquired knowledge into tangible improvements on the ground that benefit Kampala residents.

During the pass out ceremony, the enforcement officers showcased their newly acquired skills by demonstrating various drills and self-defense techniques. Notably, they exhibited their proficiency in stripping and assembling an AK-47 gun, emphasizing the importance of preventing its misuse by criminals and ensuring public safety.

With the first course successfully completed, KCCA said that they are actively preparing to train a second cohort of 88 enforcement officers.

"These ongoing efforts aim to improve the capabilities of law enforcement officers highlight KCCA's unwavering commitment to providing efficient and citizen-centered services, ultimately contributing to Kampala's growth and development as a vibrant and prosperous city," KCCA said.