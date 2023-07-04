Uganda: Lapaire Spreads Wings With 9th Optical Shop in Kampala

Leading opticians, Lapaire,has announced the opening of an optical shop in Nateete, a Kampala suburb in a bid to extend eye care services near members of the public.

"Our newest optical shop is located inside Inter City Medical Centre opposite Shell Nateete. This expansion aims to bring comprehensive eye care services closer to the community, ensuring full complementarity in health services for the attending patients and making the medical center a unique place of its type," Lapaire Uganda said in a statement.

"The newly opened optical shop is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team of skilled professionals, including branch managers, sales representatives, and optometrists ensuring that customers receive the highest standard of eye care services. With an extensive collection of frames to choose from, Lapaire caters to every style preference, allowing individuals to express their unique fashion sense while improving their vision."

They said just like the other optical shops around the country they will be providing free eye tests to detect and evaluate potential vision issues as well as offering high quality eyeglasses.

Kenethh Twinamatsiko, Operations Manager Lapaire Uganda , commented on the significance of this expansion:

"According to the Ministry of Health, many Ugandans are either completely blind or have vision impairments. Access to affordable and quality eye care services remains a challenge for many individuals in our community. By opening new optical shops throughout the city, we aim to increase awareness of the importance of eye care and provide people with accessible and reasonably priced services that can significantly improve their lives," Twinamatsiko said.

Lapiare said that to celebrate the opening of the Nsteete optical shop, they are planning intensive community outreach campaign both online and offline.

" The campaign aims to encourage easy vision test bookings and raise awareness about the importance of clear vision within the community."

Lapaire has presence in Kenya, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo, and Uganda.

In Uganda the eye care company has a total of 11 branches in Mbarara, Jinja, and nine branches in Kampala .