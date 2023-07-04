Tanzania: Observe Professionalism, Science Teachers Told

DEPUTY Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof James Mdoe has tasked instructors to be at the forefront of motivating and teaching students with professionalism to help the nation get enough experts in the fields of engineering, science and technology.

Prof Mdoe said this in Arusha Region recently, while closing the Science and Mathematics Teacher Training, coordinated by the Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project (SEQUIP).

Prof Mdoe said that the training was important and is expected to give positive results in the education system as the sector will obtain competent teachers with professional skills.

"The aim of the training is to enhance the competence of our teachers for them to be able to produce positive results," Prof Mdoe said.

"We cannot build a strong economy without scientists. They will help in various economic sectors and implementations of development plans," he insisted.

He urged teachers to use various opportunities that will enable them to go along with the digital world changes. He insisted that the fourth industrial revolution rests on digital revolution.

Prof Mdoe added that the government, through the SEQUIP project plans to support construction of 1,000 new schools and rehabilitation of additional facilities at existing secondary schools.

He added that the government has completed the expansion of 18 old schools and has already disbursed funds for the expansion of other six schools.

During the occasion, the facilitator of the training Mr Lucas Luchemba said that the training enhances teaching methods and enables the student to be able to act and apply the knowledge they have gained and to be productive in the environment they live in.

The science teacher from Magari Secondary School, Vicent Mushi said that they are grateful to the government for coming up with this training strategy.

He said the training is a game changer to the science world as it will help to improve teaching methods.