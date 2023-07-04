Tanzania: Mramba Emphasises On Participation of Locals in Oil, Gas

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Energy Eng Felchesmi Mramba has said deliberate measures are needed to boost the participation of locals in the oil and gas sector.

The PS made the call when he visited a Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA) booth at the ongoing 47th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) saying their full engagement in the sector's value chain would improve the economy.

"There has been some impressive progress on the participation of locals in petroleum projects implemented in the country but there is more to be done to ensure more opportunities are well exploited by the locals," the PS said.

Eng Mramba added that local suppliers who have already been capacitated are participating well in the oil and gas projects as he expressed his optimism that more local suppliers in the process.

The permanent secretary's call comes at an opportune time when the Government is putting concerted effort to maximize local participation in strategic sectors of the economy including oil and gas.