Tanzania: Mramba Emphasises On Participation of Locals in Oil, Gas

4 July 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Energy Eng Felchesmi Mramba has said deliberate measures are needed to boost the participation of locals in the oil and gas sector.

The PS made the call when he visited a Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA) booth at the ongoing 47th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) saying their full engagement in the sector's value chain would improve the economy.

"There has been some impressive progress on the participation of locals in petroleum projects implemented in the country but there is more to be done to ensure more opportunities are well exploited by the locals," the PS said.

Eng Mramba added that local suppliers who have already been capacitated are participating well in the oil and gas projects as he expressed his optimism that more local suppliers in the process.

The permanent secretary's call comes at an opportune time when the Government is putting concerted effort to maximize local participation in strategic sectors of the economy including oil and gas.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.