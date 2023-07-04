Tanzania: PM - Observe Deadline for Govt City Project

Dodoma — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed all ministries to ensure that come October this year; all buildings currently under construction at the Government Town of Mtumba popularly known as the Magufuli City are completed.

Mr Majaliwa insisted that the government's target to see all public servants relocating to the country's capital by 2024 is met.

The second phase of the construction of the Magufuli City started in October 2021 and expected to be completed in October 2023.

The Premier also demanded all contractors implementing the projects at the famous Magufuli City to ensure that they buy locally made industrial materials, in efforts to restore foreign currency as well as increasing value chain in local investment.

Mr Majaliwa issued the directives yesterday when he made a working tour to inspect the progress on the ongoing projects for the construction of the government town as well as the Mashujaa grounds in Dodoma, where he insisted that the objective of the government under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan is to see all public servants working from official buildings.

"The dream of our president is to see this project being executed as planned by observing all standards and value for money maintained."

"Just look at all possible technical measures to complete these buildings on time without affecting the required qualities including supervising the projects day and night because Tanzanians are eager to see the buildings being used as expected," he noted.

At the similar occasion, the Prime Minister reiterated the need for contractors undertaking the projects at the area to make sure that they bank on procuring construction materials locally.

"President Dr Samia has always been enticing local and international investors to set up construction factories in the country including those producing tiles, therefore my plea is that we should massively capitalise on these instead of importing similar products from outside the country," he added.

Prior to welcoming the PM on the podium, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Coordination and Parliamentary Affairs, Jenister Mhagama said that apart from the ongoing projects for the construction of several ministries and government departments, the State was also putting up the Mashujaa Grounds that will have the unique tower which is one of its own in the African continent.

The towers, according to the minister will have a length of 110 metres.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Jim Yonazi said that his ministry was well planned to ensure all the ongoing projects were being executed and completed on time by considering all the required standards.

Much as the project will transform the outlook of Dodoma City and become one of the landmarks in the capital, it is also in line with the ruling party CCM Election manifesto for 2020 to 2025.

It is also in line with the Third Five -Year Development Plan (FYDP III 2021/22 to 2025/26), which has placed top priority in developing the new capital. The document insists that key among the reasons for relocating the hub of government activities to Dodoma was the need to reposition public services closer to the people.

FYDP III for developing the new capital entailed the construction and strengthening of infrastructure for transport and travel, education, health, water, and government offices in response to increased demand from the increase in population.

According to the document, key interventions include constructing government town buildings and offices, strengthening infrastructure for sports, entertainment and arts, constructing and strengthening travel and transport infrastructure, sustain efforts aimed at environmental conservation and green urban development of Dodoma City.

Other interventions include constructing business investment centres, strengthening the infrastructure for education, technical and vocational training and consolidating improvements to health infrastructure.