Angola: Government Wants Establishment of Property Preservation Companies

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Public Works, Manuel Molares D'Abril on Monday highlighted the importance of properties preservation and restoration companies to take care for private and public and infrastructures across the country.

In this regard, Manuel Molares D'Abril said that the National Housing Institute (INH) should encourage the creation of to encourage the creation of properties preservation and restoration companies to review the technical condition of housing and commercial infrastructures.

According to the secretary of State official, the existence of these companies will also reinforce the performance of INH staff in the future.

"(....) The Institute should encourage the establishment of companies for the preservation and restoration of private and public properties, in order to review the technical situation of these infrastructures, as well as to reinforce the performance of its staff in the perspective of the future", he underlined.

Manuel José da Costa Molares D'Abril made the statement when opening the Second Extended Meeting of the INH Board of Directors, on behalf of the Minister of Public Works, Urban Planning and Housing, Carlos Alberto dos Santos.

On the occasion, the Secretary of State for Public Works referred that the Institute's vision, at this meeting, is to improve its services, with a view to making processes and procedures faster and safer, with regard to the management of the national property stock.

Manuel Molares D'Abril advised that the beneficiaries of the "Assisted and Directed Construction Programs" be registered properly, giving more responsibilities to the INH, which should monitor the projects in the provincial governments at this stage.

In turn, the director general of the INH, António José da Silva Neto, said that the aforementioned extended meeting aims to balance the performance and functioning of the institution and program the five-year period 2023 - 2027, to improve the sector's performance.

The National Housing Institute is also committed to working to collect more rents, which are not paid and the debtors are not held accountable, as well as to improve the registration of properties, preservation and protection of State properties.

Among the subjects under discussion are the "licensing of real estate brokerage activity" and the "registration of real estate fundraising", competences of the INH, whose statutes do not foresee services to carry out these tasks.

By the way, the INH is taking advantage of this second extended meeting, which will produce a Final Communiqué, to adapt its structure to the Organic Statute, to put in perspective and to program the actions related to the period 2023 - 2027.

The National Institute of Housing is an organ of the Ministry of Public Works, Urbanism and Housing, and has its organic status approved by Presidential Decree No. 121/14, of June 4, whose social objective is to carry out the country's housing policy. JD/MDS/AC/DOJ