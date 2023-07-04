Angola and China Companies Sign Agreement for Aluminium Factory Construction in Bengo

Caxito — Angola company Sino Ord Park Industrial and China's O.T.International have signed an agreement that will enable the allocation of a 200 million investment for the construction of an aluminium factory in northern Bengo Province, reads a statement from the Bengo government.

The agreement was signed at the 3rd China/Africa Economic Forum held in Huan, China, witnessed by the Bengo governor, Maria Antónia Nelumba.

The statement, which did not add further details on the agreement, said the Bengo governor has met with the managing board of Huan Construction Investment, a group that builds roads, bridges, ships and homes.

Until Wednesday, the delegation to the event is expected to hold several meetings with businesspeople linked to several areas of activity with the aim to attract investment to Bengo Province.

The Africa-China Forum is an event that aims to stimulate and develop partnerships in various business sectors.

The directors of Integrated Economic Development and Legal, Pedro Katendi and António Monteiro are accompanying the Bengo governor's visit to China.

.IF/Amp/jmc