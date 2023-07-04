Angola: Port of Luanda Finances Projects Worth Over Kz 184 Million

3 July 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Luanda Port Administration has said it has spent 184.6 million kwanzas in two projects in Luanda and Bengo provinces, under the scope of the company's social responsibility, ANGOP has learnt.

The company said it built a "community kitchen" in Boavista neighbourhood in Luanda and a Rehabilitation Centre for Drug Addicts in Kapari, Bengo, in order to minimise social difficulties experienced by the surrounding communities, reads the statement.

In relation to the community kitchen built in 14 months, the company said that the goal was to help around 500 people from needy families living nearby.

"The goal is to minimise the food vulnerability of families, aggravated above all by the Covid-19 pandemic, whose effects throughout the country resulted in the destruction of many jobs, which made life more difficult in underdeveloped neighbourhoods", the statement said.

In relation to the refurbishment of the Rehabilitation and Rehabilitation Centre for Drug Addicts, the statement says that the aim is to support the government's public initiative for the identification, treatment and dignity of in-patients struggling with drugs and alcohol addiction.

Port of Luanda is Angola's biggest logistical platform and the main gateway for goods entering and leaving the country, it operates in the transport, logistics, supply chain and storage segments.

The company has terminals for General Cargo, Multipurpose, Container, Multipurpose, Fuel, Passenger and a Base to Support Oil Activity. HEM/AC/Amp/jmc

