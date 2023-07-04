Kenya: Uptake of Electric, Hybrid Cars in Kenya

Nairobi — The growth of autonomous and electric vehicles (EVs), looks set to be a defining trend of the industry in the 2020s.

Figures show that following a decade of "rapid growth", there were ten million electric cars on roads all over the world at the end of 2020.

Total electric car registrations increased by 41% during the year, despite the overall worldwide downturn in car sales.

It is predicted there could be as many as 230 million EVs in use around the world by 2030, if governments introduce stronger policies to reach their climate objectives.

The private sector will also have a key part to play in this trend, as more companies make the transition to electric fleets and lease cars.

According to www.esi-africa.com and the newly released NTSA report, EV prices are dropping and "therefore there is an accelerating adoption that will make EVS reach a price parity with ICE vehicles before 2025."

"30% of global passenger vehicle sales will be fully electric by 2030. EV sales in Kenya increased 108% in the 2022-2023 financial year and that translated to 8.3% of new sales market share and with big projections ahead."

In Kenya, we have an opportunity to benchmark with various countries like Rwanda, India, Germany, Sweden, among others, while rolling out full adoption of EVs.

We also need to put in mind and have additional research on the following area to enable us have a smooth transition to the battery life, secondary usage, effects of temperature on battery performance, effects of chargers on the power system, potential vandalism on chargers and batteries, lithium cell technology, effect topography on EV performance.

More research on the best financial models for accelerating E-Mobility adoption.

Another noteworthy trend is the rising popularity of internet-connected vehicles.

According to McKinsey's research, 12% of new cars sold today feature embedded connectivity, while 40% of consumers are prepared to switch to a brand that offers better technologies in this area.

Innovation is happening faster than ever before in the automotive sector, so your business needs to be prepared with the right strategy to keep up.

Victor Magaki, East Africa Regional HR in Autochek, emphasizes the transformative potential of electric and autonomous vehicles in Kenya, stating, "The growth of electric and autonomous vehicles in Kenya represents a remarkable opportunity to revolutionize our transportation sector. By embracing sustainable mobility and investing in innovative technologies, we can create a greener future while enhancing convenience and efficiency. It is crucial for all stakeholders to work together to drive this positive change and establish Kenya as a leader in electric mobility."

As Kenya embraces the future of transportation, the growth of electric and autonomous vehicles is gaining momentum in the country.

With the global surge in electric vehicle adoption, Kenya has the opportunity to learn from the experiences of other nations and establish itself as a leader in sustainable mobility.

The adoption of electric vehicles in Kenya has seen significant progress, with a remarkable 108% increase in EV sales during the 2022-2023 financial year.

This growth translated to an 8.3% market share of new vehicle sales, indicating a growing interest and acceptance of electric vehicles among Kenyan consumers.

These figures reflect a promising trend that aligns with global projections, which estimate that 30% of passenger vehicle sales worldwide will be fully electric by 2030.

One of the driving factors behind the increasing popularity of electric vehicles in Kenya is the dropping prices of EVs.

The recently released National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) report and sources such as www.esi-africa.com highlight the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles, leading to a projected price parity with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles before 2025.

As EV prices become more affordable, more Kenyan consumers are likely to consider electric vehicles as a viable alternative to traditional gasoline-powered cars.

To ensure a smooth transition to electric vehicles, several key areas require attention and further research.

Battery life is a crucial aspect that needs to be thoroughly studied to maximize the efficiency and longevity of EV batteries. Additionally, exploring secondary usage options for batteries after their lifespan in vehicles ends can contribute to sustainability efforts.

Understanding the effects of temperature on battery performance and the impact of chargers on the power system is essential for developing reliable charging infrastructure.

Moreover, potential vandalism of chargers and batteries should be addressed through robust security measures.

Furthermore, research on lithium cell technology and the influence of topography on EV performance will aid in optimizing electric mobility in Kenya.

In parallel with the growth of electric vehicles, the rising popularity of internet-connected vehicles is another notable trend in the automotive industry.

McKinsey's research reveals that 12% of new cars sold today feature embedded connectivity, and 40% of consumers are willing to switch to brands that offer better technological advancements in this area.

As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, it is crucial for businesses in Kenya's automotive sector to develop strategies that embrace innovation and cater to the demands of tech-savvy consumers.

With the promising growth of electric and ahybrid vehicles in Kenya, it is imperative for the government, private sector, and research institutions to collaborate closely.

Stronger policies and incentives from the government can further accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, while the private sector can play a vital role in transitioning their fleets to electric and offering electric vehicle leasing options.

Additionally, conducting comprehensive research on various aspects of electric mobility will provide valuable insights for shaping effective strategies and infrastructure development.

The growth of electric and hybrid vehicles in Kenya presents an exciting opportunity for the country to join the global movement towards sustainable transportation.

By leveraging the experiences of other nations, addressing key research areas, and embracing technological advancements, Kenya can position itself as a frontrunner in the transition to electric mobility.

With the right strategies and collaborations, Kenya can contribute to a cleaner and greener future while fostering innovation and economic growth.