Kenya: We Must Strike a Balance Between Recurrent, Development Expenditure, President Ruto Says

Nairobi — The Government is keen on striking the right balance between the development and recurrent expenditure.

President William Ruto observed that the Government is spending more resources on recurrent than the required numbers.

He said about 46 per cent of the country's spending is on salaries and wages.

"This is way above our target of 35 per cent. We must work towards bringing down the figure."

He noted that the move will ensure that the country's development plan is not starved of funds.

He made the remarks on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi, during the swearing-in of Principal Secretaries Salome Muhia-Beacco (Correctional Services) and Anne Wang'ombe (Performance & Delivery Services).

The President asked the two to work with their Cabinet Secretaries to deliver on the Government's agenda.

"Kenyans expect us to deliver on our promises and make their lives better. You have the requisite knowledge to deliver on this agenda."

He asked the State Department for Performance and Delivery Services to ensure that public servants are held to account, made more productive and remunerated accordingly.

"We must also embrace correctional best practices to empower prisoners besides preparing them for productive engagement in the country," he said.

President Ruto urged them to ensure prudent use of public resources.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, Solicitor General Shadrack Mose among other leaders, were present. - Presidential Communication Service