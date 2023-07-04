Kenya: Matatu Owners Announce 30% Fare Hike From June 5 After Fuel Price Increase

4 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Adah Tanui

Nairobi — Public Service Vehicles (PSV) are set to increase their daily fares by 30 percent from tomorrow following the increase in fuel prices last week by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

According to the Matatu Owners Association chairman Albert Karakacha, the adjustment of fares will cushion the investors in the transport sector under the organisation.

Petrol is retailing at Sh195 up from Sh179 when EPRA announced the new fuel prices.

Karagacha stated that they are engaging Government agencies and fuel supplies in a bid to find ways of cushioning the public service operators and commuters.

More to follow...

