Kenya: U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman Hosts 4th of July Independence Day Celebrations in Nairobi

Since 1777, the United States has celebrated its Independence day on 4th of July signifying the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Congress passed legislation on June 28, 1870, making it an official national holiday. It is a day every American looks forward to: a day associated with celebrations not only in the U.S. but the world all over where Americans live and work.

In Kenya, to celebrate the 247th Anniversary of the Independence of the United States of America, Ambassador Meg Whitman and her husband, Dr. Griffith Harsh hosted a lavish 4th of July garden party at her residence in Nairobi. The well attended invite-only event saw over 500 dignitaries and guests, who included key contacts from among the various USA-Kenya strategic partnership pillars, gather to mark this important day, a celebration of freedom and independence of the world's most remarkable country, the United States of America.

Ambassador Meg, a vocal advocate and champion for trade and investment opportunities between the two countries, in her address praised the tremendous potential and growth of Kenya's various sectors, thereby urging American investors and companies to take advantage of the opportunities available in the country. "Kenya is the regional and financial hub of East Africa, continues to attract significant amounts of venture capital, and produces more than 90% of on-grid electricity from renewable sources. The Silicon Savannah is expanding and growing, the pyrethrum industry has been revived, the apparel sector is booming, and U.S. pharmaceutical upstart Moderna agreed to build a vaccine production facility here in Nairobi, their first outside of the United States anywhere in the world. As I like to say, there is something happening here."

The United States established diplomatic relations with Kenya in 1964, following its December 1963 independence from the United Kingdom. The United States and Kenya have enjoyed cordial relations and an enduring partnership since Kenya's independence. Longstanding mutual interests in the region and wide-ranging cooperation on economic and security issues underpin a strong bilateral relationship. Kenya has East Africa's most dynamic economy and is a growing regional business, financial, and transportation hub.

The Chief Guest Prime Cabinet Secretary of the Republic of Kenya, Hon Musalia Mudavadi during the celebrations, reaffirmed the Kenyan government's desire and commitment to continue working closely with the United States of America to further strengthen our existing cooperation and our historical ties, both at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

This was a special 4th of July celebrations for Ambassador Meg, being her very first since being appointed US Ambassador to Kenya in 2022. A former renowned businesswoman, she has significant experience leading business organizations, from start-ups to large multinational companies in Silicon Valley. She has served as the President and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the Hewlett-Packard Company, both multinational information technology companies. She also served as President and CEO of eBay Inc, an online marketplace and digital payments company.