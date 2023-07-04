Namibia: Ongwediva to Host Over 450 Exhibitors

The Ongwediva Trade Fair Society says it will host over 450 local and international exhibitors at the fair this year.

Exhibitors are from diverse sectors of the economy, as well as from countries such as Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, and Nigeria.

Rebecca Hidulika, the chairperson of the Ongwediva Trade Fair Society, said this during the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF) fundraising gala dinner at Ongwediva on Saturday.

An amount of over N$1,3 million, aimed at asisting with the preparations for hosting the fair, was raised during the gala dinner.

"Looking back at the past year, hosting the OATF after a brutal pandemic was not an easy task, however, I am so proud of the team that we are, the preparatory committee, the exhibitors, sponsors, stakeholders and visitors with a common purpose.

"Last year the OATF attracted over 400 local and international exhibitors, representing a fair number of the active economic sectors in the counctry, including the informal sector, which significantly contributes to our gross domestic product," she said.

This year, the OATF will be hosted under the theme 'Embracing a Sustainable Economy, Linking Smart Markets'.

"When planning for the annual events, the Ongwediva Trade Fair Society strives to align its efforts to the national and regional development agenda.

"Thus, this theme is derived for the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, which presents a unique opportunity for African countries to embrace a sustainable economy.

"The theme also resonates with the government's economic thrust, which prioritises industrialisation and modernisation as fundamental aspects to sustainable economic growth as envisaged in the National Development Plans, as well as the Harambee Prosperity plan towards vision 2030," Hidulika said.

The Mobile Telecomunications Company remains the official sponsor of the OATF after donating an amount of over N$300 000, followed by First National Bank Namibia with an amount of N$200 000, and the Road Fund Adminstration with an amount of N$135 000.

This year's OATF will take place from 25 August to 2 September.