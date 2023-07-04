Namibia: AC Boxing to Host Bonanza

AC Boxing Promotions is set to host their first boxing bonanza of the year when they stage a seven-bout event on Saturday at the Nampower Convention Centre.

Speaking to New Era Sport, AC Boxing Promotions owner and matchmaker Immanuel 'Imms'

Moses said the bonanza will feature one of the country's brightest boxing prospects Flame 'Special One' Nangolo against John Herman as the main event. "Flame is the best prospect in this country, he has no challenger in the Namibian lightweight division. His skills are unmatched. No one is willing to fight him, which makes it difficult to get opponents for him locally," Moses said.

Nangolo and Herman will fight in the lightweight 10-round non-title bout.

Nangolo has an impressive record of nine wins from nine fights, while his opponent has three wins and two losses from his five fights.

Moses added that other boxers will include Hafeni Ngesheya against Steven Shilombeleni in the lightweight National Championship eight-round fight. This will be the main undercard fight of the evening.

Other bouts on the evening will see Robert Ndalelwa clash with Ndamanguluka Nghaifwa in an eight-rounder lightweight division.

Ndalelwa has a record of three wins and one defeat while Nghaifwa will be making his professional debut on the night.

Another fight to look forward to is the six-rounder catchweight (64 kilograms) clash between Usko Reehabiam (six wins, two loses and one draw from nine fights) and the maverick northern-based Hadison Nghipondoka (10 fights four wins and six losses).

If anything is to go by, this fight will have the fans on the edge of their seats.

The two boxers have been at each other's throats via social media for the past couple of months.

Another prospect Ruaan Raspel will want to improve his record of five wins from five bouts with a victory over Sakaria Kandjambanga in a six-round lightweight fight, while Johannes Andreas will face Paulus Morgan in the same weight category.

Finally, Jonathan Kasheeta will fight Tobias Amunyela in a flyweight four-round bout.

Meanwhile, Moses has lamented the lack of sponsorship, saying for seven years, his stable has been hosting boxing bouts without any support.

"This makes it tough to keep our boxers busy because we do not get funds to host as many tournaments as we would like to. We use our funds for these events," he said.

To raise funds, AC Boxing Promotions is selling dinner tables at the event for N$10 000 for 10 people, while ordinary fans will fork out N$200 at the door.