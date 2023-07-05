Africa CDC Renews Its Commitment to Reduce Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Outbreaks in Africa

press release

The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), H.E. Mr Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, alongside key health stakeholders and partners, hosted the third National Forum on immunization and polio eradication from 27 to 28 June 2023 in Kinshasa. The Africa CDC, under the leadership of Director General H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya, joined the government of DRC Congo in reviewing progress on the commitments made during the adoption of the Kinshasa Declaration for the immunization and eradication of poliomyelitis. The meeting provided the impetus for the continued commitment to results and accountability for implementing the Kinshasa Declaration and Mashako 2.0 plan.

"In four years, we have been able to vaccinate several million more children, and expanded Mashako plan in all 26 provinces, all these anchored on government funding for regular vaccine procurement and financial contributions by the provinces to support the operational costs. Let's redouble our efforts to achieve the targets we have set for ourselves," underscored the president. Through his bold leadership and ambitious commitment, there has been commendable progress made on full immunization coverage, despite the many challenges that the country faces.

The 2019 survey indicated that at the launch of the Mashako plan in 2018, full immunization coverage was at 35%. Subsequent surveys saw a rapid increase to 50% in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic undermined the great investments as full immunization coverage in the country fell to 41% in the 2021 survey but gradually rose to 45% in the 2023 survey. Nonetheless, the government of DRC remains steadfast in accelerating immunization efforts and targets to attain 75% of immunization coverage by 2027, underscoring the need to re-mobilize the support from various stakeholders.

Speaking during the forum, the Africa CDC Director General applauded the efforts of the government of DRC. "The Kinshasa Declaration and the Mashako Plan have demonstrated that it is possible to increase immunization coverage rates in Africa when the highest level of government is engaged. The Africa CDC, therefore, commits USD 21 million towards covering the gap in immunization coverage, strengthening the National Public Health Institute and the laboratory infrastructure," noted H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya.

Furthermore, the Director General highlighted the disease burden that continues to affect the African continent, with 100 disease outbreaks and health events recorded annually. As a result, the Africa CDC is enhancing emergency prevention, preparedness and response efforts throughout Africa to ensure efficient management of outbreaks.

Moreover, Africa CDC, leveraging COVID-19 response lessons and best practices, is strengthening the National Programme on Immunization and Primary Health Care system in the Member States to reduce the over 12 million zero-dose and under-immunized children in Africa. This will include integrating COVID-19 into routine immunization following the strategic shift beyond the acute phase of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Africa.

The immunization forum was designed to foster appropriate domestic financing for immunization, advocate for better outbreak response to stop polio transmission, and promote the zero-dose agenda to reach vulnerable and underserved communities. Various national Ministers in charge of the thematic areas and provincial leadership led by governors attended the event. They reflected on how best to leverage the primary game-changing solutions articulated in the immunization agenda 2030.

The forum further presented an opportunity for the 26 provinces in DRC Congo to showcase the performance and results of the 2022 coverage survey. Subsequently, it facilitated the exchange of plans to strengthen the Plan Mashako 2 implementation, focusing on interlinkages between the health ministry and other relevant ministries to accelerate impact and results.

On the margins of the forum, the Africa CDC delegation, under the leadership of the Director General, Dr Jean Kaseya, held strategic meetings with key government officials and partners. During the separate meetings with The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Minister of Health, he reaffirmed the Africa CDC commitment under his leadership to provide the necessary support to improve the country's healthcare system in line with the New Public Health Order.

Lastly, the Africa CDC delegation held working sessions with the Director of the National Public Health Institute and pledged to strengthen the newly established institute in accelerating the implementation of International Health Regulations (IHR2005). The delegation further discussed with the Director of the Expanded Programme on Immunization and the COVID-19 Coordinator to plan for a smooth integration of COVID-19 vaccination into Routine Immunization efforts.