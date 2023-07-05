Zimbabwe: Gospel Musician Diva Mafunga Dies

4 July 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Gospel singer David 'Diva' Mafunga has died.

He was reportedly involved in a road traffic accident Tuesday morning after performing at a gala in Chipinge.

His son Chris 'Maffie' Mafunga wrote on his Facebook page: "So July you took all my parents."

ln a social media post, veteran gospel artist Charles Charamba wrote, "It comes as a shock. Indeed, we have lost a good and dependable companion, someone who candidly demonstrated his love for God. As we miss him, we revere God and his word that says we all return to dust.

"May the Lord comfort the children and family at large. Rest in Power our own Compatriot Diva Mafunga."

More to follow...

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.