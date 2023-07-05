Africa: No Beach Balls, Balloons, or Politics Allowed

Fans attending the Women's World Cup receive strict instructions from Fifa regarding banned items and behaviour.

Before being able to access tickets, fans have to accept the terms which contain over 100 instructions. While some of these are reasonable, others are highly specific.

On a seemingly endless list, prohibited items include flares, explosives, replica firearms, extendable batons, cold steel weapons, long umbrellas, beach balls, balloons, frisbees, inflatable toys, and items used in martial arts and extreme sports.

Ladders, steps, benches, folding chairs, construction tools, and furniture are also not allowed.

Additionally, white powder (including flour), jars, bottles, cups, cans, capped receptacles (except disposable PET bottles up to one litre), and branded merchandise are prohibited.

Musical instruments that produce loud sounds, vuvuzelas, whistles, megaphones, loudspeakers, and drums are banned.

Bullet-proof vests, rollerblades, helmets, hard hats, and objects that can be used as weapons are not permitted.

Political or offensive materials that discriminate based on race, gender, disability, wealth, religion, or sexual orientation are also prohibited.

The code of conduct aims to prevent discrimination, offensive messaging, and the identification of gangs or other designated groups.

These guidelines contrast with the controversy surrounding the Men's World Cup in Qatar last year, where strict anti-LGBTQ+ policies prompted warnings against pro-LGBTQ+ expressions.

The Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, commencing on July 20, is expected to be the most attended standalone women's sporting event ever, with over one million tickets already sold.

