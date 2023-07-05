South Africa: Meyiwa Trial Could Start From Scratch

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has faced many delays and changes - and now it is at risk of starting from scratch.

This comes after Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng was appointed to preside over the trial, replacing Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela who was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Judge Maumela's suspension was recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) due to alleged failures in delivering reserved judgments.

However, the JSC proposed that judges "finalise all matters presently before them" during the suspension period.

Prior to the appointment of the new judge, the Meyiwa murder trial had faced several setbacks.

Last month, the trial was postponed due to Judge Maumela falling ill, and his availability was uncertain based on his medical condition.

Legal expert Elton Hart suggests that it is crucial for the new judge to observe the demeanour of the witnesses during their testimonies to assess their credibility.

"Starting the trial from the beginning, may be the best option to ensure fairness and avoid potential prejudice," Hart said.

This approach would allow the defence counsel to compare the witnesses' testimonies under Judge Maumela with their new testimonies under Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, enabling them to identify inconsistencies.

Prior to the recent postponement, witnesses such as Zandie Khumalo, the sister of Senzo Meyiwa's then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, had already taken the stand.

Khumalo identified one of the five men being tried for the crime as the individual who pulled the trigger.

Other witnesses, including Meyiwa's friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala, have also already testified at the trial.

