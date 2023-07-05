Rwanda: Mukura Boss Talks Transfers, New Season Ambitions

Rwanda Premier League side Mukura Victory Sports & Loisirs is among topflight clubs which have been active on the ongoing transfer market in a fresh move to reinforce their squad ahead of next season.

The Huye-based team made major signings in free agent Fiston Nkezingabo from Kiyovu, Jean Marie Vianney Muvandimwe from Rayon Sports, Eric Niyonzima from Etoile de l'Est, Chris Rushema from Marines, Christophe Bukuru and Gerard Ndayongeje from Burundian side Vital'O.

Each for the players penned a two-year deal that will them play for the club until June 2025.

The club was also boosted by the return of their star goalkeeper Nicholas Sebwato who extended his stay for another two seasons after his initial contract expired on June 30.

Mukura were not happy with a sixth place finish in the league with 45 points despite achieving a third place in the Peace Cup last season, and the club management is building a fearsome team ready to challenge top clubs like APR and Rayon Sports to either titles.

Club new president Yves Nyirigira told Times Sport that they are trying to get players who will help the club to move to the next level.

"We are focused on building a strong team to make it more competitive and now we are trying to get good players who will help us. We are making sure that every new signing is a valuable addition to the team," Nyirigira said.

"We are looking forward to moving to the next level, but most importantly, we should do better next season and, with new players coming in, the team has what it takes to achieve our goal," he noted.

The last time Mukura had a successful season was in 2018 under Burundian coach Francis Haringingo who guided them to a Peace Cup glory after edging Rayon Sports 3-1 in penalty shootouts following a goalless draw in regular time and 30 minutes of extra time.

It was the Huye-based outfit's first major title since 1992.