South Africa: Mashatile VIP Protection Unit Faces Probe

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has confirmed that the VIP cops caught on camera brutally assaulting unarmed motorists were assigned to him.

South Africans watched in horror as seven heavily armed police VIP Protection Unit officers beat two men at the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

The police "are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner," Mashatile said in a statement.

"The deputy president abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians," the statement adds.

The assault victims have been identified and the police have taken statements.

A criminal case will be opened with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and all the VIP officers have been identified.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), which is responsible for investigating the case, has strongly condemned the cops' actions.

Ian Cameron, the Director of Community Safety at Action Society condemned the video.

"It is absolutely disgusting to see the behaviour of these thugs who call themselves police members. They are criminals, and should be prosecuted," he said.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said: "The behaviour we all saw is unacceptable".

"What happened before that, I can't tell you. We are investigating that. But all we are saying is that the behaviour we are seeing is unacceptable," he said.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that the victims had been traced but no action had yet been taken yet after the vicious beating.

"The SAPS has since successfully traced the victims of this incident. The process to obtain their statements continues as part of the probe," she said.

The video shows three men being assaulted, while a fourth passenger - a woman - stays in the car. A cop in a black suit is seen stomping his foot on the face or neck of one man, who remains lying on the ground after they drive off.

Another VIP cop with an automatic rifle is seen checking the car during the beating.