South Africa: King Misuzulu Denies Being Poisoned

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has denied claims of being seriously ill and hospitalised in Eswatini.

In a video recorded in Eswatini, he said he was in good health and had travelled there for a scheduled medical checkup and to spend time with his uncles and the Eswatini king.

He dismissed allegations of poisoning. This statement followed conflicting statements from traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and King Misuzulu's spokesperson, Prince Afrika Zulu of Onkweni.

The conflicting statements between Prince Afrika and Prince Buthelezi have sparked a larger dispute involving political factions, particularly the ANC and the IFP.

NFP councillor Sphamandla Ntombela and Zululand district mayor Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi criticised Prince Afrika, accusing him of disrespecting Prince Buthelezi and even suggesting that he may be an ANC agent planted to attack him.

ANC KZN chairperson Sboniso Duma and Provincial Secretary Bheki Mtolo joined the fray, targeting the Zululand mayor and accusing him of spreading falsehoods about Prince Afrika.

The battle surrounding King Misuzulu has evolved into a political war between the ANC and the IFP, as both parties see an opportunity to gain favour with the king ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Prince Afrika has had previous conflicts with Prince Buthelezi, resulting in his dismissal as a spokesperson for the king.

He gained recognition as an event organiser of the annual uMdabula music festival in uLundi and has been actively promoting the Zulu Kingdom and culture by engaging with ambassadors from various countries.

Recently, he collaborated with the American Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, on development plans to improve hostels in KZN.