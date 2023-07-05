South Africa: Zweli Mkhize Brought in to Mediate Royal Battle

5 July 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Celani Sikhakhane

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has assigned former KZN premier Zweli Mkhize as a mediator between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The decision to deploy Mkhize stems from the escalating conflict between the king and the traditional prime minister, which has reached a critical point.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo acknowledged Mkhize's trusted status and positive working relationship with both parties, as well as his previous relationship with the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

Tensions between Buthelezi and Misuzulu became apparent earlier this year during the appointment of new board members for the Ingonyama Trust.

The king's decision to appoint iNkosi Thanduyise Mzimela as the new chair and remove Judge Jerome Ngwenya without prior notification sparked huge disagreement.

Buthelezi advocated for Ngwenya to be retained or for the appointment of Advocate Linda Zama, but the king proceeded with Mzimela's appointment.

The king also declined to use Buthelezi's chosen law firm to represent him in the ongoing court battle over his throne against his half-brother Prince Sinakafe.

The conflict between Misuzulu and Buthelezi has led to multiple delays in the court proceedings.

Disagreements also arose over the employment of individuals within the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, where the king proposed Prince Simphiwe despite Buthelezi's disapproval.

In addition to these conflicts, some members of the royal family rejected Buthelezi's counsel on certain matters, questioning his credibility due to his age. Buthelezi is 94 years old.

They labelled him as an elder suffering from senility and considered him no longer capable of being taken seriously.

By bringing in Dr Zweli Mkhize, the ANC hopes to facilitate mediation and restore harmony between Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and King Misuzulu.

 

