Kenya: Man Charged With Possession of 156kg Elephant Tusks Cache Worth Sh15.6 Million

4 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — A man was on Monday charged before a Mariakani court for being in possession of a 156kg consignment of elephant tusks valued at Sh15.6 million.

The Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013, outlaws possession of ivory.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said Ibrahim Tsimba was apprehended while ferrying the tusks concealed in a nylon sack using a motorcycle.

He is accused of committing the act July 1, 2023 at around 1345hrs, at Egu 'B' Village, Taru Location, Samburu Sub County within Kwale County.

The prosecution through Jethron Okumu further charged the accused with failing to comply with a lawful requirement and dealing with a wildlife trophy without a permit

"The offences were alleged to have been committed jointly with another not before court," ODPP said.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all the counts upon which the court directed that he be detained pending a pre-bail report.

The case is scheduled for mention on July 17, 2023.

