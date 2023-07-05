South Africa: CAF President Motsepe Steps In to Resolve Banyana Banyana Dispute - South African News Briefs - July 05, 2023

South African Women's Team Dispute Resolved, Ready for World Cup

Africa football boss Patrice Motsepe has stepped in to resolve the South African women's national team Banyana Banyana crisis, reports AFP. The national team had a dispute with the national South African Football Association over contracts that did not include the $30,000 appearance fee promised by FIFA to each of the 23 players. This resulted in the team not playing a send-off match against Botswana and a hastily assembled team of South African lower-league players losing 5-0. The squad was also unhappy with the venue and the choice of opponents. However, after an intervention by Motsepe, the team will now travel to New Zealand in two groups and will play a warm-up match against Costa Rica before beginning their World Cup campaign against Sweden. The CAF president is expected to reveal details of his mediation between the team and the national association on Wednesday, with a CAF source calling the dispute a 'major embarrassment' for 'all of Africa'.

South African Department of Justice Fined R5 Million for Personal Information Breach

South Africa's Information Regulator has imposed an R5 million fine on the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DoJ) for inadequate security measures regarding personal information, reports SABC News. The DoJ suffered a cyber-attack in 2021, resulting in the loss of over 1,200 files and disruptions to court recording systems. Chairperson of the Information Regulator, Advocate Pansy Tlakula said that "in terms of our law, failure to comply with enforcement notice amounts to a criminal offence that can lead to an administrative fine of up to R10 million being paid." The fine is the first imposed by the regulator for noncompliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

Irish Rugby Legend Greig Oliver Dies in Cape Town Paragliding Collision

Irish rugby legend Greig Oliver tragically died in a paragliding collision in Sea Point, South Africa, reports News24. He collided with another glider while tandem paragliding, and despite rescue efforts, could not be revived. The other two paragliders landed safely. His son, Jack, a scrumhalf representing Ireland at the World Rugby U20 Championship, sat out a match against Fiji in Stellenbosch. The Irish team won but was deeply affected by Oliver's death. Supporters expressed shock and devastation. Police are investigating the incident.

