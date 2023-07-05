South Africa: Police On Process to Trace Victims Allegedly Assaulted By SAPS Members

4 July 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The process to trace the victims who are seen to be allegedly assaulted by South African Police Service (SAPS) members is underway. After being made aware of the incident captured on a video clip that is currently doing the rounds on various media platforms, the SAPS management has began the process to trace the victims to obtain statements from them while an internal departmental investigation is underway.

A preliminary report indicates that the vehicles seen in the video belong to the SAPS and the men seen in the video are SAPS members.

While the internal departmental investigation into the conduct of the members is underway, the SAPS distances itself from the conduct and behaviour depicted in the video which do not align with the values and code of conduct of the SAPS, which outlines the values and principles that all SAPS members are expected to uphold, including integrity, professionalism, accountability, and respect for human rights.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has condemned the behaviour of these members.

"Members of the SAPS are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner. Such action cannot be condoned regardless of the circumstance," said Gen Fannie Masemola.

The victims are encouraged to contact Brigadier Athlenda Mathe on 0820408808 for investigation purposes.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.