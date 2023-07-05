South Africa: Deputy President Paul Mashatile On Incident Involving His VIP Protection Service

press release

The Deputy President has become aware of an unfortunate incident involving between members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) who are attached to his protection detail and civilians, which occurred in Johannesburg over the weekend.

The Deputy President abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians. The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, has promised a thorough investigation of the incident and articulated the conduct expected of police officers very well.

"Members of the SAPS are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner," he said. The Deputy President fully endorses these sentiments.

The Deputy President appeals to the public to allow the SAPS the necessary space to complete its investigation into the incident and take whatever corrective action is deemed necessary. The Deputy President has full confidence in the SAPS under the leadership of Minister Bheki Cele and the command of General Masemola to do the right thing in this regard.