Kenya: All PSVs, School Buses Must Be Fitted With Dashboard Cameras, Vehicle Telematics - CS Murkomen

Nairobi — Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has directed that all Public Service Vehicles (PSV) and school buses must be fitted with dashboard cameras to help in curbing road accidents.

Speaking during a prayer service for the victims of the Londiani accident that claimed more than 50 lives, Murkomen stated that the cameras together with vehicle telematics systems will be seamlessly integrated with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) database.

He stated that the implementation of dashboard cameras and vehicle telematics in PSVs marks a significant step towards enhancing safety, accountability, and efficiency within the public transportation sector.

"By leveraging advanced technology, this initiative aims to address various challenges and improve overall service quality," he said.

"Dashboard cameras, also known as vehicle black boxes or event data recorders, will be installed in PSVs to capture real-time video footage of the road and the interior of the vehicles. These cameras will provide crucial visual evidence in the event of accidents, disputes, or any other incidents that may occur during a journey. By documenting these incidents, the dashboard cameras will aid in determining liability and promoting fair and accurate resolution."

Furthermore, he stated that the integration of vehicle telematics systems with the NTSA database will enable real-time monitoring and analysis of PSV operations.

"Telematics technology combines telecommunications and informatics, allowing for the exchange of data between vehicles and remote systems. This integration will facilitate the collection of various metrics, including vehicle speed, location, fuel consumption, and driver behavior," he said.

He observed that NTSA will have access to valuable insights that can be utilized for various purposes.

"For instance, analyzing vehicle speed data can help identify instances of speeding and reckless driving, enabling the authorities to take appropriate action to ensure road safety. Additionally, monitoring fuel consumption and driver behavior can contribute to the development of eco-friendly driving habits, reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainability," he explained.

He also stated that the interlinking of the dashboard cameras and vehicle telematics systems with the NTSA database will create a comprehensive ecosystem for data collection, analysis, and reporting.

He added that this approach will enable efficient and accurate enforcement of traffic laws, as well as facilitate targeted interventions to address safety concerns within the PSV sector.

"Moreover, the availability of real-time data through this interconnected system will allow for prompt response to emergencies, such as accidents or breakdowns," he said. "Authorities can receive immediate alerts and deploy appropriate resources to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers and drivers alike."