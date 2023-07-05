South Africa: IPID Investigates SAPS Members Involved in N1 Assault

press release

The independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating allegations of Assault against members of Protection Security Services in SAPS. The Executive Director received a complaint from members of parliaments Mr Whitfield and Mr Terreblanche regarding the incident of Assault that happened yesterday on the N!1 North within the precinct of Sandton Police station.

The footage that showed members of SAPS assaulting the Driver of a VW Polo and his passengers. IPID Investigators have already been in contact with the family members of the Victims so that they could be assisted in laying charges. Engagements are underway to also get the Employers of the Victims to assist with the investigations. IPID has already also engaged SAPS management who are offering their full cooperation as far as IPID Investigation is concerned.