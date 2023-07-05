South Africa: IPID Investigates SAPS Members Involved in N1 Assault

4 July 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating allegations of Assault against members of Protection Security Services in SAPS. The Executive Director received a complaint from members of parliaments Mr Whitfield and Mr Terreblanche regarding the incident of Assault that happened yesterday on the N!1 North within the precinct of Sandton Police station.

The footage that showed members of SAPS assaulting the Driver of a VW Polo and his passengers. IPID Investigators have already been in contact with the family members of the Victims so that they could be assisted in laying charges. Engagements are underway to also get the Employers of the Victims to assist with the investigations. IPID has already also engaged SAPS management who are offering their full cooperation as far as IPID Investigation is concerned.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.