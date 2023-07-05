Kenya: 'It Wasn't Me! Net Procurement Was Mburu's Business.' - Tum Tells Senate

Nairobi — Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum has denied involvement in the procurement process of mosquito nets that led to the cancellation of a Sh3.7 billion tender by Global Fund.

PS who served in State Department of Medical Services before he was transferred in a widescale reshuffle that saw his Public Health and Professional Standards axed said the bungled transaction was not under his purview.

Appearing before Senate Health Committee on Tuesday, Tum explained that an Executive Order dated January 2023 distinctively domained the implementation of the national Malaria program under the Public Health docket led by Josephine Mburu.

"The planning, technical support and procurement of the LLINS mosquito net was entirely coordinated by State Department for Public Health in accordance with the Executive Order," PS Tum said.

"I had no role in the selection process and therefore have no knowledge on the circumstances that led to the selection," he added.

Blame game

Mburu who was sacked in May had placed PS Tum at the centre of the botched Sh3.7 billion mosquito net supply tender.

During a separate appearance in June, she told Senators that the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) under which the procurement was executed was domiciled under the Medical Services then headed by Tum.

The Sports Principal Secretary however dismissed the claims.

"The MOH was only required to offer the technical support role and my officers had no role in that. The funds for the procurement of Global Fund commodities are held at National Treasury," PS Tum explained.

On why he was transferred to the Sports Department despite having no role in the implementation of the program.

PS Tum said he wasn't aware why the President made the move.

"I am not sure why I was moved to Sports yet I had no role in this. You know the President is the appointing authority. I can't know why," he said.

Tum was among seven Principle Secretaries reassigned by President William Ruto in a reshuffle following Mburu's sacking.

Then Correctional Services Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni was named the new PS responsible for the Public Health docket yielding her portfolio to Ether Ngero who ceded the Performance Management docket in the Prime Cabinet Secretary's Office.

Ngero later resigned.

Livestock PS Harry Kimtai took Tum's slot at Afya House relinquishing the docket he held to Jonathan Mueke who served as Sports PS.

Forestry PS Ephantus Kimani switched slots with Irrigation's Gitonga Mugambi.