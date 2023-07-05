South Africa: Paul Mashatile VIP Assault Highlights Police Protection an Expensive Excuse for Thuggery and Vanity

4 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mark Heywood

We must ask why most current Cabinet members and MECs need their blue lights. If they are in danger of assault or assassination it's probably self-inflicted: the result of their involvement with the criminal underworld, in corrupt tender deals and political faction fights. As with access to healthcare, basic education and housing, they should show humility and suffer the consequences of government failures with the rest of us.

Late on Monday night video footage circulated rapidly on social media of members of the South African Police Service's VIP Protection Unit viciously assaulting three motorists on the N1 Highway near Fourways in Johannesburg. Seven automatic rifle-toting men were caught laying into three motorists and then swaggering like cowboys back to their cars before driving off.

Fortunately the scene was recorded by another brave motorist.

The SAPS were unusually swift to react. SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe issued a statement just before 9pm, admitting that "a preliminary report indicates that the vehicles seen in the video belong to the SAPS and the men seen in the video are SAPS members" and stating that "an internal departmental investigation" was under way.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, is quoted in the statement as saying:

"Members of the SAPS are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner. Such action cannot be condoned regardless of the circumstance."

It has since emerged that these policemen are attached to the security...

