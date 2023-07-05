South Africa: 'Problem Officers' in Mashatile's VIP Protection Unit Likely to Get Away With Slap On Wrist, Say Experts

The vicious assault of motorists by Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security unit has been widely perceived as a continuation of police bullying tactics and abuse of power -- but security experts believe the guilty police officers will face light punishment.

For years members of the "blue light brigade" have been accused of aggressive driving and disregarding traffic laws, creating hazardous situations for other road users.

These police protection units, which transport top government officials, are equipped with flashing blue lights and sirens to ease their way through traffic on roads and major highways. They're regularly accused of speeding, tailgating, overtaking recklessly and intimidating other drivers.

Ten years ago, the SAPS VIP Protection Unit tasked with protecting former president Jacob Zuma was accused of assaulting a journalist outside the late president Nelson Mandela's home in Houghton, Johannesburg.

At times the actions of such police protection units have resulted in serious injuries and fatalities. Incidents that made the headlines include:

A 2015 crash involving the then state security minister David Mahlobo's blue light convoy near Witbank in which a young man was killed;

The death of an elderly pedestrian who was run over by a police officer driving a car that was part of former deputy president David Mabuza's VIP convoy in May this year; and

A 2011 crash involving former Gauteng local government and housing MEC Humphrey Mmemezi's official vehicle, which left West Rand schoolboy Thomas Ferreira permanently brain-damaged....