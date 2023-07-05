East Africa: Rising Football Stars Take Center Stage at the Ligi Ndogo Tournament

Nairobi — The highly anticipated Ligi Ndogo East Africa Cup is set to make a triumphant comeback this year, promising to captivate football enthusiasts with its showcase of emerging talents.

Established in 2008 by the Ligi Ndogo Soccer Club Fraternity, the tournament aims to raise awareness of issues affecting football development among children and youth in the East African region.

As the registration for the event draws to a close, teams from across the region are eagerly preparing for a thrilling two-day competition scheduled for August 17 and 18 at the picturesque Polo Club Jamhuri Park in Nairobi.

In a departure from tradition, the prestigious tournament will be held at the scenic Nairobi Polo Club pitch, a venue typically reserved for horse polo matches.

This transformation of the renowned location into a football ground reflects the growing popularity and significance of the Ligi Ndogo East Africa Cup. Building upon the success of last year's edition hosted at Lenana School, this year's tournament promises an even more exhilarating experience.

With over 1,000 aspiring young footballers participating, the age-group tournament will feature teams from ten countries in the region, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Embracing inclusivity, the tournament encompasses multiple age groups, from Under-7 to Under-19, providing a platform for players of various skill levels to compete and showcase their abilities.

The defending champions are fervently preparing to defend their titles, with teams such as UFA Simba (Under-7), Black Panthers (Under-9), Tanzania's TeletubbiesKids League (Under-11), Legacy Football Academy (Under-13), and True Talents (Under-19) vying for victory.

Chris Amimo, the tournament's director and the Chief Organizer and Founder of Ligi Ndogo, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event.

He called upon teams from the region to register and urged fans to attend in large numbers, inviting them to witness the extraordinary talents of East Africa in action.

Amimo emphasized the tournament's significance as a platform for young talent to shine and for nurturing football potential in Kenya. He highlighted Ligi Ndogo's unwavering commitment to providing opportunities for players to participate in countrywide tournaments, international cups, and tours, thus opening doors for their football careers.

The tournament's exceptional organization, talent discovery programs, and mentorship initiatives have earned Ligi Ndogo a well-deserved reputation as the premier youth age-group tournament in the region.

Throughout the years, the Ligi Ndogo East Africa Cup has attracted teams, schools, and academies from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and, more recently, Somalia and South Sudan.

It has become a focal point for showcasing budding talents and fostering healthy competition among young players.

With age groups ranging from 8 to 17, and a separate U16 category for girls, the tournament provides an inclusive platform for aspiring footballers between the ages of 9 and 18.

As the tournament draws near, players, coaches, and supporters eagerly anticipate the exhilarating matches that lie ahead.

The preliminary round will kick off the first two days of competition, leading up to the knockout round on the third day.

The Under-9 class A games will culminate in a grand finale, promising a thrilling climax to this remarkable tournament.

The Ligi Ndogo East Africa Cup stands as a testament to the passion, talent, and dedication of young footballers in the region.

Each edition showcases the immense potential that resides within East Africa's sporting community, inspiring a new generation of athletes and offering them a pathway to success.

As the tournament approaches, the stage is set for a remarkable showcase of skill, determination, and camaraderie.

The Ligi Ndogo East Africa Cup is undoubtedly an event that will leave a lasting impression on the players, spectators, and the future of football in the region. Stay tuned for an unforgettable celebration of East Africa's finest young football talents.