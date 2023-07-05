African Teams Tipped to Shine at Women's World Cup in Australia

Nairobi — African teams at this month's women's World Cup have been backed to make a huge splash at the global tournament set to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Linda Gellard, the Chargee d'affaires at the Australian High Commission in Kenya, said she expects one month of non-stop football entertainment Down Under during which the continent's representatives are expected to play a major role.

"Look, I am a diplomat...I wouldn't want to say but I think the Africans will give us a run for our money. I might have to cheer for two teams at one time depending on how it goes. I really wish the very best to everyone but most of all, we just want to welcome you all in Australia," Gellard said.

With the national women's football team not participating in the tournament, Kenyans will be naturally aligning with their African sisters, including Nigeria, Zambia, Morocco and South Africa.

Nigeria have been pooled in Group B alongside the co-hosts as well as Republic of Ireland and Canada.

Having made their first World Cup appearance in 1995 in Sweden, Gellard is bullish that the Matildas can go all the way on home soil by overcoming their more fancied opponents.

"We are expecting great things...all of the Australians are really behind the Matildas. I have two children as well - a boy and girl - and I think it is great that they can follow men's teams as much as they can follow women's teams...and I know both of my children will be cheering them on. We are really proud of them," she said.

The diplomat noted that women's football in Kenya can also grow to another level, similar to Australia where the sport was not warmly received by the masses when it first began in the 1970s.

"I think we can learn what sports brings to people; that it is about having a go, which is what Australia is all about. You don't have to best...you don't have to be on a World Cup team. You just have to be on the field and participate, give it your best. I think that's what Australians are good at, and it is what we are hoping to show the world," Gellard said.

Gellard was speaking at the Kenyatta University playing grounds on Tuesday during a media session with Fifa-accredited referee Mary Njoroge who is among 107 match officials who will be on duty at the tournament from July 20- August 20.

This will be her second appearance at the quadrennial games after her debut in France in 2019.

Njoroge has also officiated at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, CAF Confederations Cup, Afcon Under 17 and the Afcon qualifier between Central Africa Republic (CAR) and Burundi, among other fixtures.

Gellard saluted Njoroge, encouraging her to enjoy herself even as millions glue their eyes to their TV screens during the 32-team tournament.

"Mary is an extraordinary professional and she needs no advice. The only thing I can tell her is to enjoy it...Australia is a ready to host you. We have very close connections with East Africa and in fact, the young Australian of the Year is from Kenya (Awer Mabil). He grew up here in Kenya and also funded a humanitarian organization called Barefoot to Boots to help refugees here in Kenya play football," she explained.

Gellard added: "So, she will get a very warm welcome in Australia because we welcome East Africa from a critical point of view. I think she will be home."

Australia is also set to host the 2027 Netball World Cup, 2029 Women's Rugby World Cup as well as the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.