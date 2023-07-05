Kenya: 'My Dream Is to Become First Female to Referee Men's World Cup Final'

Nairobi — If Kenyans needed a reason to watch the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, then it is that one of their own will be featuring prominently in the month-long tournament, which features 32 teams from across the world.

Mary Njoroge is as realest as they come; as she prepares to board the place to Down Under, she is not oblivious to the reality that she will not only be flying the national flag but also the East African one as one of two match officials from the region who will be gracing the competition.

She speaks of the significance of her second appearance at the WWC following her debut in France, four years ago:

"I am not just going there as Mary...I am going there with the Kenyan flag. I am going there as an East African...I am representing every girl child in East Africa, every woman. So, I have to carry this on my back, remembering that back home this is a win for us women in Africa, at large," Njoroge says.

Apart from the World Cup, Njoroge has also officiated at various international competitions, including the following: Tokyo 2020 Olympics; CAF Confederations Cup match between Cameroon Cotonsport and Zambia's NAPSA Stars; second assistant referee at the 2021 Afcon qualifier between Central Africa Republic (CAR) and Burundi; and the 2017 Afcon Under-17 match between Nigeria and Angola, among other matches.

For all her decorated CV, Njoroge insists that officiating at the WWC is a dream she has harboured since she picked up the yellow and red chequered flag to become an assistant referee.

"It is the best feeling ever...it is a dream come true. It is what I ever dreamt of ever since I joined refereeing. I dreamt of officiating a World Cup...at the Olympics. Now that I am going to another World Cup, it is the best feeling ever," she says.

Njoroge adds: "I am really looking forward to meeting other referees because obviously we will have new faces...and yes, having the greatest tournament of all. I have been to some great tournaments, and I am looking forward to this one because I believe that this one is going to be the best of them all."

From her resume, it is clear that Njoroge has been there and done that and subsequently, is a lady accustomed to dealing with the pressure from players, fans and club officials.

She concedes that pressure is a part and parcel of her trade. For that reason, she has been burning the midnight oil preparing herself physically, psychologically and technically to handle what may come her way.

"This is the biggest stage of them all and we have to be prepared. We know we have to be at our best and that's why we have instructors with us. I have my fitness coach as well as technical coach with me here in Kenya and they prepare us for what to expect," Njoroge explains.

She adds: "Everyone is watching what you are doing and that keeps you on toes. You have to get it right because you want to get there and show what you are made of...what you are capable of...show them that you can."

'Times are changing'

Even as she continues to transcend boundaries across the world courtesy of her craft, Njoroge is a proud lady as more of her female peers troop to a profession that was once stereotyped against them.

She notes that Kenyan and African football is increasingly embracing female referees after the shattering of the glass ceiling in the industry.

"Before, the society did not embrace us but right now as you can see we have women referees officiating men's tournaments. I am just from Algeria where I officiated the Under 17 tournament (AFCON). Nowadays, we have women doing finals of men's tournaments. Right now, the society has embraced us and the doors are open for female referees," Njoroge points out.

In particular, Njoroge has been touched by the emergence of young women at various training workshops organized by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

"Thanks to the federation, we have a high number of female referees in the country. They have embraced us...you find that in every level of the league, we have female referees. In the previous fitness tests, I was so happy to see many, young female referees turning out for them. We had a seminar before the start of the league and there were very many women referees," she says.

'Long may it continue' is her slogan as she hopes that the number of female referees will continue on an upward trajectory it has been on in the past years.

Nonetheless, having walked this road before, Njoroge's word of advice to aspiring female referees is to work hard and remain patient throughout the journey.

"For a young girl who wants to be referee, don't be afraid. Just come and join...there are so many of us who will guide you. The only thing I would advise anyone who wants to be a referee is to be patient and work hard. Above all, pray. Don't just join refereeing and expect to rise very fast...you have to go step by step," she says.

Beginning of more firsts

Even as she struts the touchlines in Australia and New Zealand in her capacity as a match official, Njoroge does not consider the WWC as the pinnacle of her career.

She is dreaming of making history as the first female referee - and from Africa - to officiate a men's World Cup final match.

"I am looking forward to that...if it comes to pass, I would really love that because that is my ultimate dream, actually. After this World Cup, I know I am capable of refereeing the men's World Cup...inshallah," Njoroge says with a smile.

Speaking at the same time, the Chargee d'affaires at the Australian High Commission in Kenya, Linda Gellard, says Njoroge's selection to officiate at the WWC is a win for women football and involvement in sports, generally.

"We belong on the field just as much as men do and that is why we believe it is great that Mary is representing Kenya and the whole of East Africa at the tournament. The great thing about sport is that it doesn't matter who you are or where you come from. It doesn't matter whether you are a man, woman and how ever you identify...everyone is welcome on the field," Gellard explains.

She is buzzing with excitement at the fact that her home country - alongside New Zealand - have made history as the first countries in the Southern Hemisphere to host the Women's World Cup after eight previous editions.

The country has distinguished itself as a major sports destination, having hosted numerous megasports events including the Sydney Olympics (2000) and the FIBA Women's Basketball Cup in 2022.

Gellard is optimistic that visitors to Down Under will experience the time of their lives as they savour the sights and sounds Australia has to offer.

"They should expect a really warm welcome. Australia and New Zealand have been preparing for this for some time. We are excited...we cannot wait to host the world, especially for those visitors from the East African and Africa coming to Australia. We cannot wait to show you our country. We are really excited for Mary to represent Kenya and for East Africa," Gellard says.

She adds: "We are so excited...this is a number of firsts for us. It is the first time the Women's World Cup will be held in Australia. It is going to be the biggest women's tournament in the world. Australia has a long history different sporting events."

Australia is also set to host the 2027 Netball World Cup, the women's Rugby World Cup in 2029 as well as the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.

As for Njoroge, her parting shot to Kenyans is to keep their eyes glued on their TV screens and rally behind her.

"I am a referee going to Australia...we need your support. Kenyans have been our number one fan and I need your support. This is your girl on the global platform and I hope you will be watching me," she says.

The national women's team, Harambee Starlets, may be some way off from a first-ever World Cup appearance.

That one of our own has already graced the big stage, however, is enough evidence that it can and will be one with the right willpower.