Kenya: Kindiki Urges Community, Religious Leaders to Support Govt Efforts in Combating Terrorism in Northern Kenya

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has urged community and religious leaders, as well as residents in the North Eastern region to join forces with security agencies in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking Tuesday when he toured, Wajir and Mandera counties, Kindiki appealed to the public to volunteer information on criminal elements residing around them for appropriate action.

Kindiki emphasized the importance of a united front in tackling the menace which he says threatens the country's stability.

"Residents are key partners in the war against Al-Shabaab and other violent extremists. By volunteering information, you'll be helping our security officers to deal with criminals who continue to threaten our national security and destabilise communities in North Eastern Kenya," he said.

This call comes in the wake of escalating number of attacks by the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda linked jihadist group Al-Shabaab in the country's North and Coastal regions with Garissa, Mandera, Wajir and Lamu counties bearing the brunt of the attacks due to their proximity to Somalia border.

In the last one month at least 30 people have been killed and dozens injured as a result of Al-Shabaab attacks with majority of victims being security officers.

Kindiki stated that though the recent terror attacks in the region have claimed lives and left a number of security officers and residents injured, many attacks have been thwarted through intelligence led security operations.

To comprehensively deal with the wave of terror, banditry and other cross-border crime, Kindiki stated that in the new financial year, the government will spend up to Sh20 billion to procure modern equipment for security officers.

The equipment will include Armored Personnel Carriers, choppers, motor vehicles that can detect planted Improvised Explosive Devices, drones and night vision enabled kits to ensure safety of security officers as they execute their mandate.

"With the modernization of security equipment, political goodwill from the President, the commitment of our security officers, and partnership with religious and community leaders and residents, the threat of terrorism will be permanently defeated," Kindiki said.

During his tour of the two counties, Kindiki met and held a consultative engagement with Security and Intelligence Committee, National Government Administration Officers, Community and religious leaders.

Kindiki reiterated governments commitment to counter violent extremism ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens.