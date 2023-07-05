Tanzania/Malawi: Yanga to Test Nyasa Big Bullets On Malawi Day

YOUNG Africans head to face Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi in a friendly encounter to mark the 59th anniversary of Malawi's independence this Thursday.

Last Thursday, the Malawian Minister for Youth and Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire, confirmed during a media briefing in Lilongwe, that the game is part of the activities to celebrate Malawi's Independence Day, the government announced that the TNM Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets will lock horns with the NBC Premier League winners Young Africans at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

"To spice up this year's Independence Day Celebration, we have considered bringing in an interesting football game between Nyasa Big Bullets and Yanga from Tanzania. It will be a great day for everyone," Mkandawire said.

Following the invitation, Yanga expressed their appreciation for having such an honourary invitation from Malawi.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Monday, the Club's Media and Communication Manager, Ally Kamwe, revealed they will depart for Malawi tomorrow with a squad of 21 players, with 15 of them from the senior team and a few others from the youth squad.

"Initially, we had not planned for this, for our players had been on the short break. Following the game's importance, we recalled some senior players to camp and drill for the game.

Again, Kamwe disclosed that today, they will unveil one of the newly signed players who will be part of the travelling team to Malawi.

Yanga and Bullets last met during the opening match of the 2021 Cecafa Cup in Tanzania in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

In another development, Kamwe said the club has finalised the signing of both home and international players, whom they will unveil to the public soon.

"We shall introduce our new 2023/24 season kit within this week; after introducing the kit, our new Head Coach, Miguel Angel Gamondi, will arrive.

"After that, we shall unveil the technical bench and begin parading our newly signed players," he said.

He, however, insisted that the list of staff members who have parted ways with the club will also be known.

He further told the press the players will start returning for a camp next Monday, although he did not unveil where they will camp for the pre-season.