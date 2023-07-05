Sudan: SPLM-N El Hilu Wins Terrain in South Kordofan

Dalami / Delling — The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu, managed to take control of the encampments of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) in the areas of Servaya, El Tagola, and Um Hitan in South Kordofan.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the SPLM-N managed to take control of the Servaya garrison southeast of Dalami in South Kordofan state on Friday. Army soldiers withdrew to Dalami and Imbarbeita and SPLM forces captured the army garrison without any resistance.

SPLM forces had already taken control of army camps in the Tagola area earlier, an administrative unit of the Kalugi locality in the eastern mountains of South Kordofan state.

The forces also took control of an army garrison in Um Hitan, in Dalami locality, and eyewitnesses said that the army soldiers withdrew to Karkal after an attack by the SPLM on the area three weeks ago.

Residents of Dalami expressed fears of an SPLM-N attack on army garrisons in Ibri, Kadrang, and Dalami because the movement reportedly sent out a notification to the armed forces in Ibri to evacuate the area.

On Saturday afternoon, the Sudanese Air Force launched air strikes west of the city of Delling, where explosions were heard after a warplane flew over the area.

Eyewitnesses said that the shelling targeted two schools in the areas of El Natal and El Faragil. It was not possible to obtain information about deaths and injuries among civilians.

The area west of Delling has been under SPLMN-N control. Both sides lost troops in clashes in the area.

The army and SPLM-N El Hilu have also been fighting in the Blue Nile region.