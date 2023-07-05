Rwanda: Mugisha, Nzayisenga Win Nyaruguru Liberation Day Race

Star riders Moise Mugisha and Valentine Nzayisenga came to the party after winning the just-concluded Nyaruguru Liberation Day Race.

Mugisha, who rides for Rubavu-based Benediction Club, lost Monday's second and final stage (97km) from Cyahinda to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Kibeho, crossing the line in Munini behind teammate and stage winner Eric Manizabayo and second-placed Patrick Byukusenge.

But Sunday's stage glory kept him at the summit in the general classification, winning the race overall in men elite category after covering a combined 213km in five hours one minute and seven seconds (05h01'07").

His teammates Vainqueur Masengesho (05h03'00") and Manizabayo (05h04'30") completed the podium in second and third position respectively.

Meanwhile, Nzayisenga of German side Canyon/SRAM cycling Generation saw her second stage solo win lead her to becoming overall winner of the race in women elite category.

Nzayisenga started the second stage trailing three minutes and 20 seconds behind stage one winner Diane Ingabire, but her incredible resilience and powerful performance paid off as she bridged the time gap in Monday's stage win and went on to take the crown as overall winner of the race.

Nzayisenga put a nine-minute-and-12-second gap between her and Ingabire in the second stage(84km) from Kibeho to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Kibeho which was enough for her to win the race.

She raced a combined distance of 177km in five hours eight minutes and 57 seconds(5h08'57"), close to six minutes clear of Ingabire who finished seconds while Djazilla Mwamikazi finished third in the process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Elsewhere, Les Amis Sportifs' Hashim Tuyizere clocked 2hours 21 minutes and three seconds to win the second stage on Monday ahead of Kayonza Young Stars' Didier Twagirayezu and Kevin Nshutiraguma of Cine Elmay.

Monday's stage win helped Tuyizere cement a victory as overall winner of the Men Junior race in which he covered 213km in 4hours 33 minutes and 12 seconds.

Mariate Byukusenge (Bugesera Cycling Club) beat her teammate Aline Uwera to the finish line to win the second stage in women junior category after racing 84km in 2hours 51 minutes and 18 seconds while Uwera crossed the finish line two seconds later.

Byukusenge as a result became the overall winner of the race.

The Nyaruguru Liberation Day Race features on a hectic 2023 race calendar that the cycling federation released as part of increasing competitions across the country not only to discover new talents but also raise riders' level of performance.

The federation wants to give more young talented riders a chance to compete in as many competitions as possible to help them grow technically, mentally, and physically before competing in continental and international races in future.

According to Ferwacy boss Abdallah Murenzi, the 'Royal Nyanza Race' will follow and will be organised on the occasion of the annual celebration of Umuganura.